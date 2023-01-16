WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent months in the hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure is now able to walk and talk.

Now, she’s in a new medical center and hoping her next transfer is a trip home.

“It’s been tough, but I never knew somebody so small could be so tough,” said Gray Kiger.

Gray is 8-year-old Samantha Kiger’s dad. He calls his little girl his role model.

“She got sick really fast, but making a lot of progress it seems like every day,” said Gray.

Samantha spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s in a hospital bed. She was hooked up to machines in December while wearing matching pajamas with her mom and sister.

Now she’s stronger and walks every day.

“She’s setting goals every week, like this upcoming week she wants to be able to walk on her own,” said Amy Kiger, Samantha’s mom.

On Wednesday, a team rolled Samantha out of Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where she has occupational, speech and physical therapy every day.

“She’s really getting better like staying in her wheelchair all day, she took a shower the second day we were here,” said Amy.

The child we once saw struggling is smiling and speaking softly because of the ventilator that is working to strengthen her lungs.

She took a moment to thank her friends and the families that sent her cards and prayed outside her hospital window this day would come.

“It is a miracle I am so happy and thankful that she turned a corner for the better,” said Amy.

One thing motivating Samantha to move every day, a daddy-daughter dance her parents plan to recreate at home in case their daughter can’t make it to the one at school.

Amy and Gray Kiger expect to learn a discharge date sometime this week.