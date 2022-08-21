GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A 9-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue.

A 9-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that it is believed that a suspect or suspects did the shooting from outside of the home.

It is unclear at this time exactly how the child was shot.

This remains an active investigation.