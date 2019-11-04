NC 911 dispatcher charged with DWI after deadly crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton 911 dispatcher has been charged with DWI after a deadly crash just outside Lumberton.

According to Master Trooper Jody Conner with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Tamla Terael McRae of Lumberton was driving behind a pickup truck on Wire Grass Road on Friday at around 9:22 p.m. when she struck the truck from behind.

Conner says the pick-up then struck a fence, overturned and landed on a tree. The passenger of the truck, Gene Gariard Lawry, 37, of Pembroke, died after the crash.

McRae has been charged with driving while impaired, according to Conner. She may face additional charges from the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

Bill French, the Lumberton Director of Emergency Services confirms she is a telecommunicator with the city. French says that McRae is now on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

The department will then decide about her employment status once that investigation is completed.

