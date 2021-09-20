NC ABC Commission chair resigns, citing liquor supply problems across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The chairman of the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission has resigned amid liquor shortages in the state.

A.D. “Zander” Guy, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2017, resigned Friday, according to Cooper’s office and a spokesman for the ABC Commission.

Guy’s resignation was effective immediately and comes amid a shortage of liquor across North Carolina.

A.D. Zander Guy in a photo from the N.C. ABC Commission website

Guy told The Associated Press on Monday that recent events led him to reassess his role with the ABC Commission, including liquor supply troubles and the deaths of people around him due to COVID-19.

ABC Commission spokesman Jeff Strickland said in July that there were strains on the global supply chain throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses reopening in recent months have created additional demand.

A new vendor, LB&B Associates, began a new contract on July 1 managing the warehouse and delivery services for the ABC Commission, Stickland confirmed to CBS 17.

WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, reported that various ABC boards across the state were not receiving their expected liquor shipments, which originate from two warehouses in Wake County and are controlled by the ABC Commission.

“The new contract required a transition to new processes and software. The ABC Commission has acknowledged that LB&B Associates’ implementation of the new contract has not met expectations or the level of service that the ABC customers deserve,” Strickland said in a statement.

Guy previously served as chairman while Beverly Perdue was governor.