RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New NC Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commissioner La’Tanta McCrimmon had a big announcement in her first meeting after being sworn in.

Total ABC sales for March 2023 surpassed March 2022’s mark by nearly 8 percent: $157 million.

The Commission also announced at its monthly meeting that warehouses also are housing more than $100 million in inventory and are seeing steady success in shipping, with 733,000 cases shipping to local ABC Boards last month.

“This volume and growth are made possible by the contributions of suppliers, brokers, LB&B Associates and all other stakeholders in the NC ABC system,” the Commission said.

Along with announcing the growth in profit, the Commission also said it approved the blueprint for another store, this one coming in Greensboro. The Commissioners said the new store would be built along Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and would replace the store currently built there.

The Commission’s next meeting is May 10.