NC AG Stein calls for Fentanyl to be permanent Schedule 1 drug

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general has joined 56 other attorneys general in calling for Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced he is taking part in the bipartisan push which involves attorneys general from every state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

“Fentanyl, and its derivatives, are deadly and they’ve helped to make the opioid epidemic the deadliest in history,” said Stein. “That’s why my office drafted the Synthetic Opioid Control Act in 2017, which classifies all fentanyl derivatives as controlled substances in North Carolina, and that’s why I urge Congress to pass the FIGHT Fentanyl Act and help keep communities across the country safe from these often-lethal substances.”

The attorneys general sent a letter to Congress urging them to pass S. 2701, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting Fentanyl Act.

U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the FIGHT Fentanyl Act which will ensure law enforcement agencies and courts retain the tools needed to keep those who traffic in this deadly substance off the streets.

In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a temporary scheduling order to allow federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute, or handle fentanyl-related substances.

This scheduling order is set to expire Feb. 6, 2020.

The FIGHT Fentanyl Act codifies DEA precedent to schedule fentanyl-related substances.