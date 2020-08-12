NC AG Stein, consumer experts to hold panel discussing COVID-19 scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Consumers League (NCL) will host a virtual “fireside chat” with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and others on Thursday.

Stein and consumer protection experts will discuss keeping North Carolinians safe from COVID-19 scams.

Since the pandemic began, NCL has seen an uptick in complaints about multiple scams “preying on increasingly vulnerable, financially-strapped, and fearful consumers,” a release said.

Scammers are running stimulus check fraud operations, phising schemes, unemployment benfits scams, as well as pet adoption fraud.

The virtual event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can register to watch here.

