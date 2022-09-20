APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday was the official kick off of “Operation Clear Track,” an event sponsored and hosted by Operation Life Saver.

Through this initiative, the organization spreads awareness on rail safety all week long.

During this event, members of the Apex Police Department participated in handing out pamphlets to the public, giving them the knowledge and resources on safety.

Roger Smock is a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Rail Safety. He told CBS 17 why Tuesday’s event was so important.

“Across the nation last year there were over 2,100 railroad crossing crashes with motorists. Over 230 of those people died. We just want people to practice good, safe behaviors,” Smock said.

So far in the state of North Carolina this year, there have been 41 crossing crashes, three fatalities, and 13 injuries.

Apex police said they are doing their part in making sure to share the awareness. Officer Brad Meyers said most of these crashes are preventable.

“What we are trying to do is prevent any of those incidents from happening here in the town of Apex, or anywhere around here,” Officer Meyers said.

Smock shared some data saying if a train is traveling at least 55 mile per hour, it would need more than a mile to stop. He said giving people this information allows them to know their options.

“Respect those tracks and allow themselves enough time between them and a motorist, ahead of them, to not cue in traffic and end up stopping on the track,” Smock said.

Officer Meyers mentioned safety information some people probably have never heard before.

“Don’t take selfies on the tracks, no engagement, graduation photos. Just to let you know that it is trespassing. It’s against the law and very, very dangerous,” he said.

Tuesday is only day two of the week-long initiative. To see the full calendar on what’s to come, click here.