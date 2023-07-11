RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will hold an online event Wednesdayto increase awareness.

The event is a partnership with the Health Equity Portfolio, according to the NCDHHS.

The observance provides an opportunity to highlight the unique mental health challenges and needs of historically disenfranchised or oppressed racial and ethnic groups in

North Carolina and the United States.

The roundtable also will provide information to recognize the importance of addressing mental health disparities that exist within minority communities.

To join the 10 a.m. event on Wednesday, click here