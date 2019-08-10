NC aircraft involved in search after woman vanishes in surf

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) – The Coast Guard and other local officials are looking a woman who was reported missing in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received the report of the missing swimmer from Virginia Beach Police at around 3:45 Saturday morning.

The woman was seen going into the water, but was not seen coming out.

The missing swimmer is between 20 to 30 years old with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts.

The Coast Guard said that they began the search around 3:45 a.m. Saturday and searched about 214 square miles for a combined total of 17.5 hours.

As of 1:54 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing woman. They said the search would resume if they received new information.

During the search, the Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The search also included a 45-foot boat and 29-foot boat from Coast Guard Station Little Creek.

Officials urge anyone with information should contact the Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (757) 638-6637.

