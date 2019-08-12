NC airport employee killed in ramp vehicle accident, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was killed in an accident Sunday night, according to airport officials.

Officials said the accident involved a single ramp vehicle, but they did not say exactly what happened. The worker, whose name has not been released, was rushed to hospital after the accident and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Last night, a single ramp vehicle accident occurred at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” airport officials said in a statement Monday morning. “Emergency and medical crews responded and transported the driver to the hospital, where he later died. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and co-workers. The Airport is working closely with its airline partner and are assisting, as needed. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided to the airline employee.”

American Airlines also put out a statement on Monday.

“American Airlines is deeply saddened by the death of one of our team members from Piedmont Airlines late last night. Right now our priority is caring for his family, and for our team in Charlotte. We are extremely grateful to the coworkers and emergency personnel who provided assistance and medical aid throughout this event.”

No further information about the incident has been released.

