NC airports receiving nearly $300 million in grants from federal government to offset coronavirus losses

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $283,706,816 in airport aid to 72 airports in North Carolina to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Officials say the funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of North Carolina airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.