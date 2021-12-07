NC Amber Alert issued for baby abducted in Randolph County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued across North Carolina on Tuesday morning after a baby was abducted in Randolph County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce was abducted either late Monday or early on Tuesday.

Pierce is described as being a white female who is approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 20 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.

Pierce’s abductor is believed to be Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34. Parson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Parson has brown hair, blue eyes and sores on her face, according to the Amber Alert.

There was no description of what Parson was last seen wearing.

According to NCDPS, the pair were last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road and were headed in an unknown direction.

No information regarding the relationship between the two has been released. No picture of Pierce or Parson was provided by NCDPS.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.