The scene of the crash on N.C. 8. Photo contributed to CBS 17 WNCN.

SOUTHMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance was involved in a wreck with at least two other cars in Davidson County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the Southmont area along N.C. 8 near the Dollar General, which is near the intersection with Gray Road, according to witnesses.

The crash, which was reported around 3:30 p.m., closed N.C. 8 in the area north of Southmont.

As of 4:30 p.m., the two-lane highway was still closed.

Motorists are being told to turn around at the crash scene although it appears Feezor Road could be an alternate.

There’s no word about the severity of injuries. Reports indicated the ambulance was on its way to a reported drowning at the time of the wreck.