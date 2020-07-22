NC among 15 states reporting salmonella outbreak; source unidentified

(WNCN)– The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a growing salmonella outbreak in 15 states, including North Carolina.

According to the CDC, the outbreak was first identified on July 10 with 13 people ill in three states. Over the next 10 days, the outbreak grew to a total of 125 ill people in 15 states.

There are three people in North Carolina reported to be sickened with salmonella, according to the CDC.

The illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19 to July 7. Illnesses may not be reported yet due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported, the CDC said.

There have been 24 people hospitalized due to this outbreak, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said a source of the infections has not been identified and there are no recommendations at this time to avoid any particular foods.

The CDC said it is interviewing people affected by the illness to try and identify the source of the outbreak.

