NC among states with fewest pothole problems, survey says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A survey from Quote Wizard found North Carolina is among the states with the least pothole problems. Spring is typically the time we see these issues pop up because of the freeze and thaw nature of the weather.

A team of analysts with Quote Wizard looked at Google search statistics going back 18 years. It found Washington has the most problems while Wyoming had the least.

North Carolina was among the 10 states with the least pothole problems. It took 41st place in the survey.

AAA reports potholes can cause damage to tires, wheels, shocks, and struts, tie rods, ball joints, control arms. They reported on average, repair costs $306. The bill can reach up to $1,000, however. It did say most repairs cost car owners less than $250.

In North Carolina, you can report a pothole to the state if you spot one on a state road. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they work to repair reported potholes on state-maintained roads within two business days. You can file a report online or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU.

If you are injured or your car is damaged by a pothole, you can file a claim. You would need to complete a Citizen Incident Statement and submit it to the county where the damage occurred.