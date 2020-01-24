NC animal clinic no longer accepting donations for the ‘World’s Worst Cat’

For Perdita the cat to be a “jerk”, she’s become very popular!
So popular that officials at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue say they are no longer accepting adoption applications for her.
Officials say they have received over 115 applications from people who want to see what Perdita is all about.
“If you have called, messaged or emailed and we have not returned your messages, please be patient, we are working hard to speak with everyone we can. We are no longer taking applications for her adoption and have narrowed the search down some today,” the agency said in a Facebook post.
Officials say they will make a decision on Monday on who gets to take home Perdita. Stay tuned!
- 2 dead, 20 injured after massive explosion at Texas warehouse
- Trump becomes 1st president to visit, speak at March for Life rally
- Affordable housing a hot topic as Bernie Sanders’ campaign holds town hall in Durham
- Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex
- High on ‘shrooms,’ man pistol-whips transgender woman who wrestled gun away, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now