NC animal clinic no longer accepting donations for the ‘World’s Worst Cat’

For Perdita the cat to be a “jerk”, she’s become very popular!

So popular that officials at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue say they are no longer accepting adoption applications for her.

Officials say they have received over 115 applications from people who want to see what Perdita is all about.

“If you have called, messaged or emailed and we have not returned your messages, please be patient, we are working hard to speak with everyone we can. We are no longer taking applications for her adoption and have narrowed the search down some today,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Officials say they will make a decision on Monday on who gets to take home Perdita. Stay tuned!

