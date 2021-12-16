NC animal sanctuary looking to expand, give more dogs their ‘furever’ home

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal sanctuary in Ayden is looking to expand its services to provide more support to stray animals across Eastern North Carolina. The nonprofit aims to save animals from local shelters and allow them to live out their lives on the 10-acre farm.

The Scarlet Oak Farms sanctuary and refuge has rehabilitated upwards of 70 animals, a number they want to see exponentially grow. The group is currently housing 18 dogs and numerous cats.

The sanctuary was founded in 2018 by Jordan and Corey Pulido, who wanted to create a special place to carry out their dog Scarlet’s legacy after she was diagnosed with cancer. That’s how Scarlet Oak Farms was born.

“Over the last few years we established the sanctuary itself, so rather than a traditional humane society or animal shelter where we adopt the animals out, this is their forever home. So, the facility looks a lot different, our mission and our vision is a little different than your traditional animal shelter.” Corey Pulido, Co-Founder of Scarlet Oak Farms

They tell 9OYS they focus on rescuing hound dogs because of the breed’s low adoption rates.

The sanctuary also works closely with local animal shelters in Pitt and surrounding counties to take in dogs that are at immediate risk for euthanization, saving the counties that additional cost for being overcapacity.

“If there is no other option, and euthanization is, unfortunately, an option for them, that’s when as long as we have space and capacity, we swoop in”, Pulido said. “Us being able to save the county resources, and just giving the community another option.”

Scarlet Oak Farms features a 1,300 square foot open-layout building with heated and cooled areas that allows the dogs to roam the farm freely 24/7. But they’re hoping to expand. Founders Jordan and Corey Pulido say in order to grow and take in more animals they need to build an additional facility and erect more fenced-in acreage for the animals to roam.

“We’d like to replicate the same size facility that we have right now, in hopes of doubling the amount of animals we can possibly reach. More acreage, more fencing, equipment, we’d love to get volunteers out here.” Corey Pulido, Co-Founder of Scarlet Oak Farms

They both said they want to reiterate, they are a sanctuary, working closely with municipalities to vet their animals. They do not accept individual surrenders or owners looking to rehome their pets.

The nonprofit says the public can help with donations or by volunteering. They are always in need of supplies and equipment like bleach, toys, and gently used blankets and towels.

Meet the animals and check out the sanctuary’s podcast “Ruff Around The Edges” all about the rescue.