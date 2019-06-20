NC animal shelter reeling after receiving 5K+ calls from ‘Teen Mom 2’ fans

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Animal Shelter is reeling after receiving between 5,000 and 7,000 calls from Teen Mom 2 fans, following allegations that David Eason, husband of the show’s former star Jenelle Evans, reportedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, at their home in Riegelwood.

MTV cut ties with Evans on May 8 after learning of the alleged incident. Since then, the Columbus County Animal Shelter has received more than 100 calls each day in regard to the incident.

“Our answering machine in the morning is nothing but the teen dog incident. Once we clear them off and more get back on and then we get complaints from the county that we can’t get their calls in because we’re trying to clear out all the calls from this Teen Mom incident,” said Loretta Shipman, the director of the Columbus County Animal Shelter.

Shipman brought her concerns to the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night, after it has interfered with their ability to communicate with the rest of the county.

“We have been getting calls from day one and still calls every single day. And we still advise them that we are not in the process of handling that because a dog has supposedly been killed. Once the dog is killed, it’s no longer the department of Columbus County Animal Shelter, it becomes the department of the sheriff’s department to investigate,” Shipman said.

“Do not trespass” signs on the couple’s property kept animal control officers from investigating further, which is when the case was turned over to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokeswoman from the sheriff’s office confirmed no charges have been filed against Eason at this time.

She added that the sheriff’s office is still receiving daily calls and emails from people across the country and outside of the United States.

