RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a new funding opportunity to create collegiate programs for those who are in substance abuse recovery.

The program awards up to $400,000 per year for new collegiate recovery programs. The program also rewards up to $200,000 per year for existing recovery programs that wish to expand and enhance their current offerings.

The amount and distribution of awards are based on the applications received, the projected budget of applicants and funding availability.

“Being a young adult comes with its own complexities and challenges, but being a young adult in addiction recovery can be even more difficult,” said Deepa Avula, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services. “We want to ensure students who are in recovery have as meaningful and enjoyable a college experience as possible.”

The programs are designed to support students who have or are at risk for developing substance abuse disorder, according to officials.

Programs will also increase access to and improve the quality of available recovery services, officials said.

For details on the applications and performance timelines, eligibility criteria for applying and allowable uses of program funds, click here.