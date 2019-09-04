NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores to close starting Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting on Wednesday, the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will close to the public for an indefinite period of time during Hurricane Dorian, officials said.



The aquarium said it is monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s path and will make a decision on when to re-open the aquarium after the hurricane ends.

According to NC Aquarium officials, staff are preparing the aquarium and its animals to remain safe during Hurricane Dorian, and “animals in our care have safe and secure habitats, life support, and backup generators.”

