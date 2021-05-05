NC aquariums nominated for USA Today award for nation’s best aquarium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina aquariums, including the location at Fort Fisher, are in the running for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for best aquarium.

The collective Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, Roanoke Island, and Jennette’s Pier aquariums are currently ranked second out of 20 aquariums across the country in the running.

Each North Carolina aquarium offers a unique experience, whether it’s walking through sunken ships, exploring wetland wildlife, learning about loggerhead turtles or coming nose to nose with albino alligators.

In 2019, North Carolina Aquariums placed seventh in the nationwide contest. The 20 aquariums, almost all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and nominated by a panel of USA Today experts, represent the best in North America for their high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions.

The Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in Springfield, Mo. is currently leading this year’s poll.

