CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two Charlotte arcades were busted for illegal gambling with fish tables on Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incidents happened at arcades located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.

  • (Courtesy: CMPD)
  • (Courtesy: CMPD)

Detectives executed search warrants at both locations and said ‘patrons were actively gambling inside.’

Police said they seized around $95,000 between both locations, more than 170 gambling machines were disabled, and armed security guards, who were not licensed to perform armed security, were at the arcades.

(Courtesy: CMPD)
(Courtesy: CMPD)

Misdemeanor warrants were served to two individuals unrelated to gambling; both guards are charged with providing armed security without a license.

Authorities advise the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.