NC asks law enforcement agencies to review use-of-force policies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The secretary of North Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking law enforcement agencies across the state to review use-of-force policies.

The memo issued by Secretary Eric Hooks comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death while being arrested in Minneapolis on May 25.

“While neither you nor I can undo this tragic event, we can learn from this incident and implement positive, meaningful processes to ensure the officers under our charge are effectively trained to consistently perform their duties in a manner that is both professional and respectful of human life and dignity,” Hooks said.

The secretary said that Floyd’s death occurring when other officers failed to intervene is “beyond comprehension.”

Hooks is directing agencies to have a clear policy that states an officer has a duty to intervene when they witness what they know is excessive force.

Hooks’ memo is directed towards state-led agencies such as the Highway Patrol and SBI.

.@NCPublicSafety Sec Erik Hooks is asking law enforcement and community corrections agencies to review use of force policies. Memo that went out Monday 👇@WNCN pic.twitter.com/6epTHhI16k — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) June 9, 2020

