NC assistant football coach proposes to girlfriend moments after state title win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Winning a second consecutive state championship likely wasn’t the best part of Weddington Assistant Coach Hayden Crooks’ Saturday.

Moments after the Warriors capped off a 34-14 win, Crooks dropped to a knee at midfield of North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

He pulled out a ring and asked his girlfriend, Kayla, to marry him as his players and Weddington cheerleaders looked on.

And Kayla said yes!

Weddington’s win guaranteed the Warriors an undefeated season and Crooks a day he’ll never forget.

