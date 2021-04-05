NC assistant principal fatally shot himself hours after arrest for sex offenses against student, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An assistant principal at Noble Middle School in Wilmington fatally shot himself hours after he was arrested on allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student in the 1990′s.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, David Eugene Bostian, 59, was found dead at his home on Tipton Court Friday morning. Investigators ruled his death as “suicide by gun.”

Bostian was arrested earlier that morning after the alleged victim recently came forward and told investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office that she had a relationship for about two years with Bostian while she was a student at New Hanover High School.

While Bostian was not accused of having intercourse with the then 16-year-old victim, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said sexual acts allegedly occurred between the two in 1992.

Bostian was released from jail after he was given an unsecured bond of $150,000, and submitted his resignation to New Hanover County Schools later that morning. He had been with the school system since 1985.

Dr. Charles Foust, the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, said that crisis counseling would be provided for students and staff at Noble Middle School and issued the following statement after Bostian’s death:

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to everyone affected by this case,” said Foust. “We will wrap support around the Noble Middle School students and staff members during this difficult time. We also will remain vigilant to protect children and provide safe learning environments in all of our schools.”