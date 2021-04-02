NC assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An assistant principal at a North Carolina middle school who was arrested early Friday morning for sex offenses against a student which allegedly took place in the early 1990s has been found dead in his home.

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that David Eugene Bostian, 59, an assistant principal at Noble Middle School, was found dead Friday at his home on Tipton Court in Wilmington.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators that she had a relationship for about two years with Bostian while she was a student at New Hanover High School.

While Bostian was not accused of having intercourse with the then 16-year-old victim, Brewer said sexual acts allegedly occurred between the two in 1992.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools said Bostian resigned from his position at Noble Middle School Friday morning. He had been with the school system since 1985.

Bostian was given a $150,000 unsecured bond following his arrest and later released from jail.