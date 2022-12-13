MONACO (WNCN/AP) – Former North Carolina A&T sprinter Randolph Ross will not represent Team USA in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 — or the country in general for the next three years — after The Athletics Integrity Unit banned him for altering official documents, the Associated Press reported.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he’ll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ross, listed as a junior on the Aggies’ 2021-22 roster, is not listed on the college’s 2022-23 roster.

Ross is said to have provided a copy of an automatic email “allegedly confirming an update made to his whereabouts information for the relevant period,” the AIU said, the AP confirmed.

He is said to have “immediately admitted” that he had altered the email when he was questioned.

This is the second time the 4×400 meter relay gold medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Games has been suspended.

Ross was previously suspended on the same night as his 400-meter preliminary race at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, about a month after officials could not locate him to take a doping test. This was his third ‘whereabouts failure’ in a 12-month period, the AP said.