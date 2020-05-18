NC A&T State University plans for students to return to campus in the fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NC A&T State University officials released a statement Monday, saying the university is moving forward with plans for students to return in the fall.

The full statement is provided below:

“With the spring 2020 semester now concluded, preparation has already begun for the fall 2020 term. As previously announced, North Carolina A&T is moving forward with plans to return to in-person, on-campus instruction along with a diverse selection of online degree and certificate programs and coursework.

Today, we begin our first public step toward that return with the release of the fall 2020 academic calendar. We have endeavored to change as little as possible, while still making a few strategic changes to help minimize community spread of coronavirus infections.

New Faculty Orientation and Professional Development Day will be delivered virtually and dates will be confirmed soon. We are deliberating how we will move forward with Faculty Staff Institute and will announce firm plans for that as we finalize decisions.

Fall 2020 classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Our usual traditions of Fall Break and Reading Day have been canceled to allow us to complete all fall 2020 instruction by the Thanksgiving break. This will allow our students to return home for the remainder of the year and return in January 2021 for the start of spring 2021 classes. It will also enable the university to avoid bringing students back from locations around the country for a handful of remaining

instruction days and bringing with them infection that any students may have been subject to during the four-day Thanksgiving break.

Final examinations will be proctored during their normal schedule entirely online. Commencement is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, with the assumption at this time that an in-person ceremony will be possible. We will closely monitor environmental conditions to make a final determination on both that ceremony, as well as a date for an in-person commencement for the spring 2020 class, whose ceremony was cancelled. A video

celebration of the spring class of 2020, with special messages from celebrity friends of the university and Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., is planned for Saturday, May 23 at noon. The video will be streamed on the university’s main social media accounts. Look for details on how to view later this week.

For the entire fall academic calendar, please visit the A&T website.

As the summer progresses and the Fall 2020 Planning Committee continues its work, we will release additional details regarding preparations we are making for the fall term to keep our faculty, staff and students as healthy and protected as possible. There will be additional communications regarding move-in/housing, health and safety, athletics, fall events and more. We look forward to sharing that information and working with you to continue our collective efforts in support of the mission of our university in support of the students and communities we serve.”