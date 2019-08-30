NC Attorney General announces memorial honoring lives lost to addiction, overdoses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has launched a program dedicated to honoring North Carolinians who lost their lives to addiction or overdose.

Dubbed the “More Powerful NC Memorial,” the program was launched ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The memorial can be viewed here. It serves not only as a remembrance of lives lost, but also as a testament to the value of sharing their stories.

People who wish to share their loved ones’ stories are encouraged to submit a memorial here.

“The opioid epidemic continues to take lives across our state—five people a day on average—and leaves a trail of grieving people in its wake,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful for all of the friends and family I’ve met who have shared the memories of their loved ones with me, and now, with all of us. On this International Overdose Awareness Day, we must honor these North Carolinians by recommitting ourselves to confronting this crisis in our communities and eradicating the stigma around addiction. And we must help those who are struggling with addiction, because there is hope in recovery.”

“The Memorial Page on the More Powerful NC website will serve as much more than the extremely important remembrance of our loved ones,” said Randy Abbott, whose daughter Vanessa died of an overdose in 2015. “If we are going to bring an end to this epidemic that is stealing a generation, we have to start by ending the stigma that unfortunately still exists. We have to understand and help others understand that these disorders know no economic, social, or racial boundaries. What better way to honor our loved ones than using the power of their stories, of our families’ stories, as we work toward the goal of ending an epidemic and saving lives.”

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that for the first time in five years, the number of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths among North Carolina residents has decreased. In 2018, deaths decreased by 5 percent from 2017, and are consistent with a decrease in the number of emergency visits for opioid-related overdoses.

“I’m encouraged by today’s news that the number of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths is falling,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “North Carolinians across the state have been relentless in fighting this epidemic – through community responses, through laws including the STOP Act and the HOPE Act, through the state’s Opioid Action Plan. We’re making progress and saving lives, and I’m committed to continuing to doing my part alongside all of you to confront this crisis.”

