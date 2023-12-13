RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he won a temporary restraining order against the National Collegiate Athletics Association.

Stein is one of seven state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit last week over the NCAA’s transfer rule, which requires athletes who transfer among Division I schools to wait a year before competing for their new team, barring an exception or a wavier from the NCAA.

The temporary restraining order, which was issued by a federal judge in West Virginia, will prevent the NCAA from enforcing the rule for 14 days.

“I am pleased that the court has recognized that the NCAA’s transfer rule is unlawful,” Stein said in a statement. “I will keep fighting to protect student athletes to ensure that they are free to make their own decisions about what’s best for their futures, just like coaches, administrators and other students can.”

North Carolina and the six other states — Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, and New York — said that the NCAA’s transfer rule “unjustifiably restrains the ability of these college athletes to engage in the market for their labor as NCAA Division I college athletes.”

The restrictions recently came to the forefront in North Carolina when the NCAA used the rules to temporarily prevent University of North Carolina football player Tez Walker and Wake Forest University basketball player Efton Reid from playing this year.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, the West Virginia judge who issued Wednesday’s order, said the order is in place “until a hearing on a preliminary injunction is heard Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 at 10 o’clock a.m.”

It is not immediately clear if the NCAA will appeal the ruling.