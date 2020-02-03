NC authorities looking for inmate who escaped from work release assignment

LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN) — State correctional and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from his work release assignment.

Kevin B. Adams, 47, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Cranberry Road in Lenoir. Authorities say he has tattoos on his chest, left arm, right arm and right wrist.

Adams stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 202 pounds with brown hair blue eyes.

He is serving a three year, nine-month sentence for obtaining property under false pretenses. After conviction in Polk County, he was admitted to prison on Aug. 9, 2019. He was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

If you see Adams you are asked to call the Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-754-1518.