NC deputies need help identifying 2 women possibly involved in home break-in

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who may be involved in the theft of multiple items from a home last week.

On Aug. 14-17, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and midnight, two women broke into a residence and stole various items, including a pressure washer and vacuum cleaner.

Deputies say the pictures below show the two women believed to be involved. One of them appears to be driving a Dodge Charger with Virginia 30-day tags and the other appears to be driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at 252-357-0210.

Gates County residential break-in

(Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

