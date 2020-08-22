GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who may be involved in the theft of multiple items from a home last week.
On Aug. 14-17, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and midnight, two women broke into a residence and stole various items, including a pressure washer and vacuum cleaner.
Deputies say the pictures below show the two women believed to be involved. One of them appears to be driving a Dodge Charger with Virginia 30-day tags and the other appears to be driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at 252-357-0210.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Parents turn garage into second-grade classroom
- ‘A lot of surprises’: GOP previews what to expect during next week’s RNC
- Tropical Storm Marco forms in Caribbean, could reach hurricane status over weekend; Laura still disorganized
- NC deputies need help identifying 2 women possibly involved in home break-in
- Wake County completes 1st week of virtual learning amid nearly 7,000 help desk tickets
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now