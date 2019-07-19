NC authorities searching for 21-year-old woman missing for 10 days

According to Gaston County Police, 21-year-old Eryn Rauch was last seen on July 9.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Gaston County and has not been seen for more than a week.

According to Gaston County Police, 21-year-old Eryn Rauch was last seen on July 9 at a home on Derrydown Lane in Gastonia.

She was reportedly wearing a T-shirt with stars printed on it, dark blue shorts with white anchors, gray converse shoes and a flamingo bag.

Rauch is described as a white woman with auburn hair and blue eyes, standing 5 foot 9 and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last known to be going to a location in Cleveland County.

If anyone has any information, please call detectives with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3329, Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000 or send a private message to their Facebook page.

