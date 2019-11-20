NC authorities seize heroin, meth, ecstasy in large drug bust

(Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people and seized large quantities of drugs following a two-month investigation by narcotics officers.

On Nov. 15, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop in the Porters Neck area on a suspect vehicle. Officials say Shyreek Thatch, 20, and Mikal Huff, 18, took off on foot but were eventually arrested in the 8200 block of Red Cockaded Court.

Detectives seized seven grams of heroin and a pistol during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Following their arrests, detectives executed search warrants at an apartment in the 5300 block of Park Avenue where 563 grams of heroin, 66 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 62 strips of suboxone, and 844 grams of marijuana were seized. Two pistols were also confiscated.

Justen Bailey-Cole, 24, Ashton Nault, 20, and Roderick Cameron, 19, were taken into custody at the apartment.

All five suspects are facing numerous drug-related offenses including trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, and trafficking MDMA. Huff was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thatch, Huff, Bailey-Cole, and Cameron were all given at least $1 million bonds. Nault received a $500,000 bond.

