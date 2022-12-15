RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — North Carolina reached a big milestone Thursday morning with the average gas price dropping below $3 a gallon for the first time in more than a year.

AAA reports the average statewide gas price at $2.99 a gallon for the first time since October 1, 2021.

The milestone comes as prices have been falling for several weeks now, and Mark Thompson says he can notice how far we’ve come.

“I remember like $5 wasn’t doing anything for my tank but now, you put a little extra, put $5 in, and it does something to your tank now,” Thompson said.

The lower prices are welcome news for drivers getting ready to hit the road for the holidays.

Travel experts expect to see an increase in drivers this year, and Jason Burchette tells CBS 17 he might take a farther trip because of the lower prices.

“Yeah, I have grandparents about two and a half hours from here. I’m thinking about seeing them over the holidays; so yeah, gas prices will help with that,” Burchette said.

North Carolina’s average is considerably lower than the average national price of $3.19 a gallon.

You can look up the lowest gas price closest to you here.