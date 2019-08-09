NC awarded nearly $4 million to upgrade 911 call centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Call centers across North Carolina will be getting a face-lift thanks to a significant federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $3.9 million grant to North Carolina to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

NG911 creates a faster, more resilient emergency system, USDOT officials said. The system aims to boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program. Officials say these grants are critical in helping first responders provide aid more quickly and responsively, thus saving lives.

