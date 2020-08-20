NC Azalea Festival officially canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Despite efforts to reschedule the North Carolina Azalea Festival to the fall after postponing the event in April, festival organizers have officially called off planned activities due to COVID-19.

“Though we have fought a valiant fight, we have come to the day when we must, out of an abundance of caution concerning the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, officially postpone the Fall 2020 North Carolina Azalea Festival events. The attendance restrictions on public gatherings does not make it feasible for us to host live events to the quality and scale our guests expect,” according to an announcement from the festival organizers.

The event, which is held every spring, brings in millions of dollars to the local economy.

We are also heartbroken at the economic impact this will have on our beloved community. Each year, Azalea Festival events bring in an over $50 million economic stimulus to our region. This money stems from guests enjoying our local restaurants, shops, attractions, and hotel, and the funding the Azalea Festival contributes to local businesses who help orchestrate our grand events (such as port-a-potties, tent rentals, catering businesses, etc.),” according to the release.

While the festival won’t go on in 2020, organizers are already looking forward to next year.

Though we are sad at our loss of 2020 events, the Festival Spirit cannot be broken! We are thrilled to share we have successfully re-booked three Main Stage acts for the 74th North Carolina Azalea Festival, to take place in April 2021. Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead – Friday, April 9, 2021, The Avett Brothers – Saturday, April 10, 2021,” according to the announcement.

Tickets already purchased for the shows will be valid for the new dates, ticket holders do not need to do anything but show up to the event in April.

