NC baby abandoned on a porch, police investigate

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are investigating after an unattended newborn child was left on a porch in the Craven Terrace community.
The New Bern Police Department said that on Friday at 12:44 p.m., a resident called to report an unattended newborn child that appeared to have been discarded on a porch in the Craven Terrace community.
The baby, born within the last 24 hours, was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center for medical evaluation and is in good condition.
Anyone who may know the identity of the mother or has information, in this case, is asked to contact the police department at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.
