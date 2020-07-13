NC bank teller refuses to give thief cash, police looking for suspect

FOX46 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who attempted to rob a bank in southeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery around 5 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank at 225 S. Sharon Amity Road.

An initial investigation showed that the suspect handed a note to the teller indicating that it was a robbery, demanded money and said he had a gun. The teller backed away from the counter and refused to give the suspect any money.

The suspect fled on S. Sharon Amity towards Robin Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

