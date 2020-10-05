NC bar closed for repeated COVID-19 rule violations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials have suspended the alcohol permits for a North Carolina nightclub after social media posts showed large gatherings and a lack of social distancing.

The Charlotte Observer reports El Centenario in Charlotte lost its permits in part because of video and advertisements which showed the crowds violating state restrictions to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The ABC commission says the private club had been cited numerous times for violations since May by state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.

Commission documents also said the private club continued to allow crowds of more than 300 with no social distancing or sanitization practices.

The owner of El Centenario Night Club in the University City area of Charlotte said he felt he had no other choice.

“I understand what’s at stake, but either I open up and take a chance or I sit at home and let them turn my power off,” said El Centenario Night Club owner Kevin Galyan.

El Centenario’s second violation came in the first week of September, according to WJZY.

Charlotte police said they are continuously cracking down on large gatherings. A party with a disc jockey with over 70 people was one of them last month. During that bust, 187 liters of liquor were seized, the TV station reported.

More headlines from CBS17.com: