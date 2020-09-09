NC bar owner charged, loses ABC permits after 1 killed, 1 injured in fight on premises

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro bar owner faces charges and gave up his ABC permits after a person was killed over Labor Day weekend.
Alcohol Law Enforcement responded to a shooting at Ambiance Events Center at 508 Teague St.
ALE reports that a large fight in the events center spilled out into the parking lot.
The conflict ended with one person dead and one injured.
Investigators say they determined that Lawrence Chandler, 49, of Greensboro, failed to superintend the business on the night of the shooting.
Chandler was charged with failing to superintend licensed premises and unauthorized possession of spiritous liquor. He voluntarily gave up his ABC permits.
“ALE works tirelessly to ensure ABC-permitted businesses are safe for both the employees and patrons who frequent them,” said Israel Morrow, ALE Assistant Director for Operations. “Because of the permittee’s cooperation to surrender the business’ permits, we hope these senseless acts of violence can be avoided in the future.”
