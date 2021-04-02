NC bar Sup Dogs falls short of 3-peat as Barstool Sports Best College Bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back-to-back champs. It was a good run.

Riley’s representing California State University Chico ended the two-year run by Sup Dogs as the best bar in the country in the Barstool Sports Best College Bar tournament.

Sup Dogs was representing East Carolina University and had won the event both years it was held. People could participate in the contest during each round by voting on Twitter, tweeting for the bar of choice, in this case “BestBarSupDogs.”

It was a tough road for Sup Dogs to reach the championship for the third straight year. The Greenville business beat JJ’s, representing Arkansas, last week in the “South regional final,” and Jake’s, representing West Chester, on Monday in the “Final Four” to reach the finale. Voting for that round began Wednesday and ended at 8 p.m. Friday.

We have made it to the Championship! Thank you!!!🙏💜



Final matchup starts Wednesday at 3PM. Let’s finish this 3-PEAT!!🏆🚀🚀 https://t.co/CFKBGA0CYK — Sup Dogs (@SupDogsECU) March 29, 2021

The competition has been fierce with celebrities assisting in the voter turnout on both sides, especially in the final round. The Twitter account 5th Year, which is part of Barstool Sports, has been front and center when it comes to promoting the contest. Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and world-famous chef Guy Fieri got involved in the event, pushing for votes for Riley’s.

🚨🚨AND THAT'S ALL SHE WROTE🚨🚨



VOTING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED!! We will be crowning our 2021 #BarstoolBestBar at 8:30 PM EST after all the social, merchandise and @DrinkRevitalyte votes have been tallied! Get those cameras ready! pic.twitter.com/gA5GCai9vS — 5th Year (@5thYear) April 3, 2021

[1/3] With just over an hour left in voting, no matter who wins, we want to give a HUGE shout out to @RileysChico/@ChicoStBarstool, @SupDogsECU/@barstoolecu, and both of their INCREDIBLY passionate patrons and supporters!#BarstoolBestBar — 5th Year (@5thYear) April 2, 2021

In the end, it was enough as Riley’s came away with the win.