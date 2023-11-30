WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a Winston-Salem bar has surrendered its ABC license after a homicide and a separate shooting occurred within the last month, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The owner of The Spott Bar on 3533 North Glenn Avenue, was cooperative and voluntarily surrendered the licenses to ALE special agents on Monday, according to NCDPS.

The first act of violence at the bar took place on Nov. 4 when a man was killed in a shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is still investigating the shooting as a homicide.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the bar again to investigate after five people were shot.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police also found another woman who suffered a superficial gunshot wound to her lower extremities. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators said that an additional three shooting victims later showed up at different local hospitals to get treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the people who were injured suffered cuts and lacerations from the glass as they were trying to crawl out of the bar during the shooting.

The investigation into the Sunday shooting is active and ongoing.

“This incident highlights the dangers that can exist when firearms are present at alcohol establishments.” said Chess McQueen, ALE Special Agent in Charge. “ALE special agents prioritize these investigations with the goal of achieving public safety and the prevention of further violence.”

The city of Winston-Salem is also investigating the violence at the bar.

“We plan on moving fairly quickly if we can because we certainly are concerned about this location,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

The mayor said one of their options is called a nuisance abatement. It’s legal action the city could take to close the property

“We are actively evaluating this particular location as to whether or not it will meet the criteria for a nuisance abatement action by the city of Winston-Salem,” Joines said.

Just down the street is a veteran’s home where 24 veterans live. There are also houses nearby, one neighbor said they heard several gunshots followed by screeching tires in all directions. FOX8 tried to reach out to the bar by phone, on social media and in person, but we could not get in touch with anyone.