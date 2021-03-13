NC bars, breweries gear up for St. Patrick’s Day weekend with fewer restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – St. Patrick’s weekend is definitely a lot different than this time last year, and if you’re heading out, you may want to call ahead.

Checking at a few places in South End Friday, many were already seeing a good amount of people.

“It’s going to be a little different this year, for sure,” said Tony Reynolds, the general manager at the Charlotte Beer Garden.

The bear garden opened last year, right before the pandemic shutdowns. This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, instead of lines at the door, they’re taking reservations.

“We went online, put on Eventbrite where you could purchase tickets, tables, all those things, which will allow us to know exactly what we got coming in,” Reynolds said.

Down the road at Lenny Boy Brewing, it’s a little different.

“We’ve got a ton of tables, inside and out. Don’t fret on that,” said Townes Mozer, who works there. “We’re also doing small ticketed concerts on Friday nights.”

South End breweries have had a learning lesson all year. Restrictions, to limited openings, to one brewery being the center of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Many businesses took different lessons away from it all and as a result, all of them have different rules.

“Flexibility and what we can do to keep operating and keep things open,” Mozer said.

“Last year, we and some friends went to Suffolk Punch, a couple of us playing card games,” customer Erin Morabito said. “Not really knowing things were about to shut down.”

Morabito echoes what we heard from several people. As for her plans for this year, COIVD-19 remains her concern.

“My friends just don’t really have any plans. We’ve been sticking out on our back patio, mostly,” Morabito said.

The breweries know this weekend will be different, but they are hoping to see people come out.

“We work around it to make it fun but stick to the rules,” Reynolds said.

Charlotte Beer Garden says they still have tables available.

Lenny Boy Brewing says they aren’t anticipating capacity issues.