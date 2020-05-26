NC bars could serve outdoors again, according to bill in General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina bars closed due to the COIVID-19 pandemic could serve patrons again who are outdoors in legislation that’s advancing in the General Assembly.

One of two bills that cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday would allow bars and similar private clubs whose doors remain completely closed under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to sell beverages outside.

The rules would allow the bars to operate ouside, whether on a patio or under a tent.

Another measure expands further the customer capacity for restaurants and breweries allowed to partially reopen their indoor serving areas by going outside, too.

The measures now head to another committee.

Bar owners in North Carolina have banded together to create an advocacy group after the state’s decision not to include the establishments in Phase Two of reopening the economy.

A press release last week said the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association was created with the purpose of advocating for issues specific to bars and taverns. Owners are asking for Gov. Roy Cooper to treat them as equals to their restaurant counterparts.

Restaurants that generate at least 30 percent of their sales from food and non-alcoholic beverages were allowed to reopen under Phase Two rules.

