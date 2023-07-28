GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — This won’t come as a surprise to some Biscuitville fanatics out there.

The chain has been named as the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest, according to a news release.

Out of 20 nominees, Biscuitville was named the No. 1 Readers Choice in those two categories. The winners, decided by the total votes cast by the public over four weeks, were announced Friday.

“We are honored by this recognition and are grateful for our teams who work hard every day to deliver on our purpose of Enhancing Lives by Serving Others,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our guests tell us they want high quality, delicious food served with authentic southern hospitality and we are genuinely committed to meeting their needs.

“We also appreciate our local partners who produce our locally sourced ingredients and who are equally committed to delivering the highest quality products.”

The Greensboro-based chain was started in 1966 by Maurice Jennings who, according to Biscuitville’s website, chose his family’s biscuit recipe over the family farm.

Jennings bet “the farm on the biscuit,” the site states.

The first store opened across North Carolina’s northern border in Downtown Danville, Va., in 1975. In 2014, the company rebranded as Biscuitville Southern Fresh.

There are now 74 restaurants today in its North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia markets with nine in the Triangle area.

