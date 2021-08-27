NC-based Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days.

The company, based in Charlotte, is portraying the closure as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break.”

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

Bojangles overall has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states, but the closure will only impact company-owned eateries.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

The statement from the company said the closing would allow about 8,000 “crew members and managers” to take days off.

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

North Carolina locations that are closing include Aberdeen, 21 in Charlotte, seven in Fayetteville, 10 in Greensboro, two in Hope Mills, and nine in Winston-Salem.

Click here for a full list of locations that are closing Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. (pdf document)