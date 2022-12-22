JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina-based U.S. Marines are back home for Christmas after a deployment overseas to Europe, officials said.
Part of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp Lejeune was assigned to areas of Europe “with allies across three countries,” according to a news release from Camp Lejeune officials.
About 50 of the Marines were sent for a deployment to help train and meet with other allies, such as Spain.
The group was deployed to the Central Mediterranean and had live-fire training alongside the Spanish Naval Infantry.
The Marines were also involved in ” chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear” training during the month-long deployment.
There was also a squad competition at Naval Rota Station, Spain.
The Marines returned earlier this month on the Spearfish-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Trenton.