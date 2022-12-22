JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina-based U.S. Marines are back home for Christmas after a deployment overseas to Europe, officials said.

Part of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp Lejeune was assigned to areas of Europe “with allies across three countries,” according to a news release from Camp Lejeune officials.

About 50 of the Marines were sent for a deployment to help train and meet with other allies, such as Spain.

The group was deployed to the Central Mediterranean and had live-fire training alongside the Spanish Naval Infantry.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Lawson, a bulk fuel specialist, with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and native of Maypearl, Texas, fires an M18 pistol during a pistol range at Naval Station Rota, Spain, December 11, 2022. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force rapidly deployed to Allied countries in order to foster strategic relationships and interoperability, support transatlantic security, and increase tactical proficiency in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), fire M18 pistols during a pistol range at Naval Station Rota, Spain, December 11, 2022. Marines from II MEF Force rapidly deployed to Allied countries in order to foster strategic relationships and interoperability, support transatlantic security, and increase tactical proficiency in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) unload baggage before boarding the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Nov. 16, 2022. Marines assigned to II MEF, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, embarked aboard USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) to improve interoperability while refining the U.S. capability to rapidly deploy forces aboard U.S. Navy expeditionary fast transport vessels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Cassavechia, a warehouse clerk, with 2nd Radio Battalion, II MEF Information Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and native of Danbury, Connecticut waits on the firing line during a rifle range at Naval Station Rota, Spain, December 12, 2022. Marines from II MEF rapidly deployed to Allied countries in order to foster strategic relationships and interoperability, support transatlantic security, and increase tactical proficiency in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), fire M18 pistols during a pistol range at Naval Station Rota, Spain, December 11, 2022. Marines from II MEF Force rapidly deployed to Allied countries in order to foster strategic relationships and interoperability, support transatlantic security, and increase tactical proficiency in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force disembark the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) in Spain, Dec. 6, concluding a month-long deployment aboard. Marines assigned to II MEF, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, embarked aboard USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) to improve interoperability while refining the U.S. capability to rapidly deploy forces aboard U.S. Navy expeditionary fast transport vessels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

The Marines were also involved in ” chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear” training during the month-long deployment.

There was also a squad competition at Naval Rota Station, Spain.

The Marines returned earlier this month on the Spearfish-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Trenton.