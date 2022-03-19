HELSINKI (AP/WNCT) — Norway’s prime minister said Saturday that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The aircraft was based at New River in Onslow County and went missing during a training exercise, the Marine Corps reported on Twitter on Friday.

It is with great sadness we have recived the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) March 19, 2022

The Marine Corps had not issued an update as of 5 a.m. Saturday. It was unclear if the four who were killed were from Camp Lejeune or New River.

Approximately 200 military vehicles, attack and assault aircraft and other equipment departed Camp Lejeune, in January as part of II Marine Expeditionary Force’s participation in Exercise Cold Response 2022, military officials reported last week. According to MarineCorpsTimes.com, roughly 3,000 Marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force, headquartered in Camp Lejeune, were part of the exercise. The squadron is based out of New River.

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” Støre said. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps, Norway’s armed forces said.

“The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, according to a statement.

It was on its way north to Bodø, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The plane crashed in Gråtådalen in Beiarn, south of Bodø. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

No cause was given for the crash, but the Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response “will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather.”

Norway’s military said in a statement that the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation.

Late Friday, Norway’s military said, “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodø, adding, “Due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air.”

The Marine Corps said on Twitter, “We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. … The cause of the incident is under investigation, and additional details will be provided as available.”

We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft.



The aircraft was conducting training in Norway as part of Exercise COLD RESPONSE 22 at the time of the incident. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 18, 2022

Norway said the aircraft, which has a crew of four, was participating in the military exercise Cold Response, in which NATO members “train and operate along with Norwegian forces under harsh winter conditions.” It said the exercise was “planned and informed about long before the war in Ukraine.”

“We’ve discovered an aircraft that has crashed,” Nordland police chief of staff Bent Eilertsen told Reuters on Friday, according to MarineCorpsTimes.com. “We’ve seen no sign of life.”